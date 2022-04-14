The World Equestrian Center is hosting the 2022 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship starts in Ocala.
The World Equestrian Center is hosting the competition this year.
There are several discipline sessions starting today through Saturday.
The championship starts at 8:30 a.m.
