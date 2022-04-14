The World Equestrian Center is hosting the 2022 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championship starts in Ocala.

The World Equestrian Center is hosting the competition this year.

There are several discipline sessions starting today through Saturday.

The championship starts at 8:30 a.m.

