Anthony Richardson shines as Team Blue prevails in UF spring game, 34-0

Returning QB completed 18 of 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in intra-squad game
Team Blue defeats Team Orange, 34-0
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time since 2019, the Gator football team held an Orange & Blue spring intra-squad scrimmage with fans present, and they were treated to a 34-0 win for Team Blue over Team Orange on Thursday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 24 passes for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one a 19-yarder to Ja’Markis Weston in the first quarter, and a 6-yard pass to Noah Keeter in the second quarter.

The game featured many of Florida’s top offensive returnees competing on Team Blue, and a large chunk of defensive returnees playing for Team Orange. Montrell Johnson, a transfer from Louisiana, scored once on the ground and ran 13 times for 55 yards. Defensively, Jalen Kimber and Donovan McMillon each came away with interceptions for Team Blue.

Team Orange quarterback Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State, was 13 of 23 passing for 121 yards and one interception. Team Orange was led by Demarkcus Bowman’s 61 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Florida started spring practice on March 15 under new head coach Billy Napier. The spring game was the culmination of five weeks of intense work leading up to the start of the 2022 season. Florida kicks off Sept. 3 at home versus Utah.

