Arts scene brings millions of dollars to Marion County

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From murals and sculptures to music and more, north-central Florida is home to a wide variety of art. According to results from the most recent Arts and Economic Prosperity study (AEP), nationally, $27.5 billion was generated in revenue for local, state, and federal governments.

“The studies are looking at the economic impact of arts and our community through audience participation, through what our audiences spend in our community, how much they spend when they go out to eat, how much they spend to park if they’re staying nights in hotels, all kinds of things like that,” Cultural Arts & Sciences Division Head for the City of Ocala, Laura Walker said.

Officials said for every one dollar spent by an organization in Marion County, attendees of an event or tourists in different areas, spend three dollars.

“So our community obviously is very much supportive of the arts,” said Walker.

And they’re already preparing for the next AEP study, which kicks off on May 1st. Surveys will be handed out at a variety of different events and places.

