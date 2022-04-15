A crash in Dixie County sent four people to the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash in Dixie County that sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say around 3:30, an SUV was headed south on US 19 near Old Town.

The driver tried to turn left on Northeast 521st Street and collided with a pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV suffered critical injuries, two other people were treated for serious injuries.

Everyone was taken to UF Health Shands.

