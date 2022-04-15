Advertisement

A crash in Dixie County sent four people to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash in Dixie County that sent four people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say around 3:30, an SUV was headed south on US 19 near Old Town.

The driver tried to turn left on Northeast 521st Street and collided with a pickup truck.

TRENDING STORY: Multiple students injured following school bus crash in Dixie County

The driver of the SUV suffered critical injuries, two other people were treated for serious injuries.

Everyone was taken to UF Health Shands.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

The Marion Cultural Alliance is holding a lunch and learn event.
The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a lunch and learn event
The Marion Cultural Alliance is holding a lunch and learn event.
The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a lunch and learn event
A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate
A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate
The High Springs Commission voted unanimously on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe...
The High Springs Commission voted unanimously on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe River