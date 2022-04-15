Advertisement

The Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter Bake sale

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department is holding an Easter bake sale.

Volunteers will be out at 21921 Southeast US highway 301.

Everyone is welcome to come and buy some Easter goodies.

They will be holding the bake sale from 9 a.m. until they sell out.

