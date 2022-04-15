The Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter Bake sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department is holding an Easter bake sale.

Volunteers will be out at 21921 Southeast US highway 301.

Everyone is welcome to come and buy some Easter goodies.

They will be holding the bake sale from 9 a.m. until they sell out.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.