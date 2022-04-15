A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A school in Gainesville was evacuated Thursday due to a gas leak.
Officials with Gainesville Christian Community School said several staff members noticed the smell of natural gas throughout the campus
They emptied the school and called Gainesville Fire Rescue crews, who couldn’t find the source.
Hours later, GRU crews identified a small leak outside the kitchen, which is now repaired.
TRENDING STORY: Marion County man arrested for child solicitation faces minimum of 10 years in prison
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.