A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A school in Gainesville was evacuated Thursday due to a gas leak.

Officials with Gainesville Christian Community School said several staff members noticed the smell of natural gas throughout the campus

Good afternoon, GCCS family. Earlier today, several staff members began to notice the smell of natural gas at multiple...

Posted by Gainesville Christian Community School on Thursday, April 14, 2022

They emptied the school and called Gainesville Fire Rescue crews, who couldn’t find the source.

Hours later, GRU crews identified a small leak outside the kitchen, which is now repaired.

