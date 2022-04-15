Advertisement

Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson to appear in court for going 105 mph in a 60 mph zone

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Court records show Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson was pulled over and cited on April 4 for going 105 miles per hour in a 60 mile an hour zone.

The complaint states Richardson was driving a 2021 Dodge on West Newberry Road near Destiny Community Church at 4:11 a.m.

He has an arraignment hearing over zoom on May 25 at 1 p.m.

Several UF students and other people in Gainesville have been hit and killed on the same road over the past two years.

