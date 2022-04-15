Gator softball team claims series opener against Ole Miss, 7-4

OXFORD, Miss. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team doubled its pleasure on Thursday, scoring six runs on a trio of two-run doubles to get past Ole Miss, 7-4, to begin an SEC road series in Oxford. No. 9 Florida (32-9) improves to 9-7 in SEC play, including 5-2 on the road.

Charla Echols clubbed a two-run double to open the scoring in the top of the third. Then in the fourth, Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace added back-to-back two-run doubles to stretch Florida’s lead to 6-0. Wallace finished 3-for-3 and is now batting a team-high .442.

Elizabeth Hightower (11-4) collected the win, tossing six innings and striking out four while allowing all four runs on seven hits.

The teams play game two of their series Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.