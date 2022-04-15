Advertisement

Gator softball team claims series opener against Ole Miss, 7-4

Trio of two-run doubles prove to be the difference vs. Rebels
The University of Florida's Skylar Wallace during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament...
The University of Florida's Skylar Wallace during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Coakley)(Terrance Coakley | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WCJB) -The Gator softball team doubled its pleasure on Thursday, scoring six runs on a trio of two-run doubles to get past Ole Miss, 7-4, to begin an SEC road series in Oxford. No. 9 Florida (32-9) improves to 9-7 in SEC play, including 5-2 on the road.

Charla Echols clubbed a two-run double to open the scoring in the top of the third. Then in the fourth, Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace added back-to-back two-run doubles to stretch Florida’s lead to 6-0. Wallace finished 3-for-3 and is now batting a team-high .442.

Elizabeth Hightower (11-4) collected the win, tossing six innings and striking out four while allowing all four runs on seven hits.

The teams play game two of their series Friday at 2 p.m.

