Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $10 million for Dixie County infrastructure

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited North Central Florida to announce $10 million in infrastructure spending for Dixie County on Tuesday.

Local leaders knew millions of dollars were coming to the area but the exact amounts were announced at the press conference in Cross City.

The governor announced three projects. $3,741,500 will be used to add a fire station to the Dixie County Emergency Operations Center in Cross City. The station will be able to house fire rescue crews and include four engine bays.

$3,555,000 will be used for a fire station in Old Town as a replacement for the station damaged during Hurricane Hermine.

“We need emergency response particularly in Dixie County because it’s 90 minutes to the nearest 24-hour hospital,” said DeSantis. “Emergency response from those EOCs is really, really critical.”

DeSantis also addressed major flooding in the county. $2,711,262 is budgeted for stormwater and flood mitigation projects including ditch restoration and structure replacement throughout the county.

The money will largely be used near Old Town in an area that still hasn’t fully dried up since Tropical Storm Elsa drenched the county.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Lake City acknowledges the importance of state assistance for smaller communities in Florida.

“I think that our rural communities are fiscally constrained,” said Bradley. “They have a smaller tax base and really rely on the state to come in and provide some of that needed infrastructure.”

At the press conference, Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry thanked the governor for approving the money for Dixie County.

“We have prayed a lot about the community,” said Clemons. “All of us are praying folks and this makes Good Friday a great Friday in Dixie County.

