Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Dixie County to address infrastructure needs

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited north-central Florida today to announce infrastructure spending.

He announced three multi-million dollar projects in Dixie County.

Local leaders were sure how much money was coming to the area when this press conference was announced earlier this week.

So they were shocked when governor DeSantis present more than 10 million dollars.

Of that money, 7 million is going to the construction of new fire departments.

One will be at the emergency operations center and the other will be in Old Town

The Governor is also addressing major flooding in the county.

The money will largely be used near Old Town in an area that still hasn’t fully dried up since tropical storm Elsa drenched the county.

The Governor also made a point to say that over 50 million will be in the budget for job growth.

That money will be handed out through grants.

