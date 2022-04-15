Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Dixie County to address infrastructure needs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited north-central Florida today to announce infrastructure spending.

He announced three multi-million dollar projects in Dixie County.

Local leaders were sure how much money was coming to the area when this press conference was announced earlier this week.

So they were shocked when governor DeSantis present more than 10 million dollars.

Of that money, 7 million is going to the construction of new fire departments.

One will be at the emergency operations center and the other will be in Old Town

The Governor is also addressing major flooding in the county.

The money will largely be used near Old Town in an area that still hasn’t fully dried up since tropical storm Elsa drenched the county.

The Governor also made a point to say that over 50 million will be in the budget for job growth.

That money will be handed out through grants.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County residents petition the county on the proposed Jockey Club and Sunny Oaks expansion

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

40-year-old Dylan Veith arrested on multiple charges
Marion County Man arrested after fleeing and crashing into law enforcement
Governor Ron DeSantis visited north-central Florida today to announce infrastructure spending.
Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Dixie County to address infrastructure needs
Arts scene brings millions of dollars to Marion County
Arts scene brings millions of dollars to Marion County
Inside the Powers Gallery at the Bonifas Arts Center.
Arts scene brings millions of dollars to Marion County