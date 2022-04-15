The High Springs Commission voted unanimously on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe River

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs’ ship just came in.

City commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to spend $35,000 on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe River.

Fire department officials say they are responding to a growing number of water emergencies after the city purchased the canoe outpost late last year.

Until now, High Springs first responders had to wait for wildlife agents to show up before they could respond to water emergencies.

