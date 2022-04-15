Advertisement

The High Springs Commission voted unanimously on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe River

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs’ ship just came in.

City commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to spend $35,000 on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe River.

TRENDING STORY: Two high school baseball teams in Gainesville played for Rex and Brody Reinhart

Fire department officials say they are responding to a growing number of water emergencies after the city purchased the canoe outpost late last year.

Until now, High Springs first responders had to wait for wildlife agents to show up before they could respond to water emergencies.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

The Marion Cultural Alliance is holding a lunch and learn event.
The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a lunch and learn event
The Marion Cultural Alliance is holding a lunch and learn event.
The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a lunch and learn event
A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate
A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate
A crash in Dixie County sent four people to the hospital
A crash in Dixie County sent four people to the hospital