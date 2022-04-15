Invest in Our Planet: 2022 Earth Day events in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Invest in our planet” is this years earth day theme. In Alachua County, various events are planned to promote protecting our planet.

This Saturday, the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo is inviting people of all ages to come explore the zoo while learning new and fun ways to conserve nature.

Next Saturday, those with a green thumb will be pitching in by digging into the ground as two free tree planting events will take place. One will be at Swamp Head Brewery and the other a Cuscowilla.

The Director of Alachua County’s Environmental Protection Program, Stephen Hofstetter, said these events serve as an opportunity to make a connection with our planet while making a difference.

“My hope is that people get educated about how we impact the planet and what we can do something about it,” said Hofstetter. “I think its sometimes overwhelming to think about the problems we have and what were dealing with and sometimes we just need to take a minute to think about how you can make a difference.”

Even if you’re unable to attend any events, Hofstetter said we can do our part everyday by limiting and picking up waste, reducing unnecessary transportation, and planting trees of your own.

