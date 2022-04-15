Marion County Man arrested after fleeing and crashing into law enforcement
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is in a pickle with law enforcement.
Deputies arrested 40-year-old Dylan Veith who is known by his nickname “Dill Pickle.”
Deputies say they tried to pull him over on a felony warrant on Thursday.
They say he tried speeding off but crashed several times into a pair of sheriff’s deputy cars.
He then tried to run but a K9 unit caught him.
In addition to his warrant charges, he’s facing charges of aggravated battery of an officer, fleeing with property damage, among numerous others.
