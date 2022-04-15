Advertisement

Marion County Man arrested after fleeing and crashing into law enforcement

40-year-old Dylan Veith arrested on multiple charges
40-year-old Dylan Veith arrested on multiple charges(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is in a pickle with law enforcement.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Dylan Veith who is known by his nickname “Dill Pickle.”

Deputies say they tried to pull him over on a felony warrant on Thursday.

They say he tried speeding off but crashed several times into a pair of sheriff’s deputy cars.

He then tried to run but a K9 unit caught him.

In addition to his warrant charges, he’s facing charges of aggravated battery of an officer, fleeing with property damage, among numerous others.

TRENDING STORY: Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson to appear in court for going 105 mph in a 60 mph zone

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis visited north-central Florida today to announce infrastructure spending.
Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Dixie County to address infrastructure needs
Governor Ron DeSantis visited north-central Florida today to announce infrastructure spending.
Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Dixie County to address infrastructure needs
Arts scene brings millions of dollars to Marion County
Arts scene brings millions of dollars to Marion County
Inside the Powers Gallery at the Bonifas Arts Center.
Arts scene brings millions of dollars to Marion County