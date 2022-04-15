Marion County Man arrested after fleeing and crashing into law enforcement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is in a pickle with law enforcement.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Dylan Veith who is known by his nickname “Dill Pickle.”

Deputies say they tried to pull him over on a felony warrant on Thursday.

They say he tried speeding off but crashed several times into a pair of sheriff’s deputy cars.

He then tried to run but a K9 unit caught him.

In addition to his warrant charges, he’s facing charges of aggravated battery of an officer, fleeing with property damage, among numerous others.

TRENDING STORY: Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson to appear in court for going 105 mph in a 60 mph zone

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.