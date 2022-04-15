Marion County man arrested for child solicitation faces minimum of 10 years in prison
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Fort McCoy has been indicted by a federal grand jury for trying to lure a 12-year-old for sex.
Prosecutors accuse Jorge Mojocoa of communicating with an undercover officer during the operation “April Fools Sting. "
Mojocoa turned 69 on Wednesday. Investigators say he offered to pay the child $60.
Mojocoa was arrested on March 31. He faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison.
