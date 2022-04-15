Marion County man arrested for child solicitation faces minimum of 10 years in prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Fort McCoy has been indicted by a federal grand jury for trying to lure a 12-year-old for sex.

Prosecutors accuse Jorge Mojocoa of communicating with an undercover officer during the operation “April Fools Sting. "

Mojocoa turned 69 on Wednesday. Investigators say he offered to pay the child $60.

Mojocoa was arrested on March 31. He faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison.

TRENDING STORY: New data shows 200+ employees have left ASO since Sheriff Clovis Watson took over

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.