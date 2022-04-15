Marion County Pets: Hubs, Jack, and Shuggie

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, say good morning to Hubs. This five-year-old pup is looking for his new loving forever family after having a not-so-loving family. He spent some time training and getting some love from inmates and is ready to find someone to take long Sunday naps with.

Next, we have three-year-old Jack. This little guy is ready to go out and play. He’d love to find a fun family to spend easter with this year. If you’re looking for a playful pooch with a good sense of humor, you should definitely meet Jack.

Lastly is Shuggie. She’s a 10-year-old girl and one of the shelter’s longest feline residents. Shuggie doesn’t ask for much. A cozy lap, a sunny window, and some chin scritches and she’s happy. She’s hoping this is her year the perfect family takes her home.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

