Marion County residents petition the county on the proposed Jockey Club and Sunny Oaks expansion

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is trying to rezone four million sq. ft. of land along U.S. HWY 318, east of I-75 to expand the Ocala Jockey Club.

The proposed Sunny Oaks project by the World Equestrian Center would add warehouses, a fire station, and a wastewater treatment plant on land that’s zoned for agriculture.

“The developers said would you like us to build a berm or a wall or a berm and a wall we were feeling generous. My families said no we want to go on living like we have been living here in our homesteaded farms,” said attorney Ralf Brookes.

A group called Save Our Rural Area and more than a dozen residents are trying to stop this from happening. If the plan goes through, homes would be enclosed by commercial and industrial development.

“Building miles of concrete around them and at some point, someone has to step up and say these people and their dreams need to be protected,” said resident Ira Stern.

Attorney Brookes added spot zoning is illegal in Florida and that’s where you completely surround an area with an incompatible zoning category.

“It’s simply unfair now because they won’t sell out to surround them with four million square feet which are bigger than the size of the pentagon.”

W.E.C’s goal is also to add to the jockey club.

“I’m averse to the RV park because it doesn’t really fit and I don’t know what in agriculture would ask for a 200-room hotel,” said Gail Stern.

I reached out to the county and they gave me a statement saying.

“The county attorney received the petition on March 31st and the response has yet to be filed.”

