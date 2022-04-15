Advertisement

The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a lunch and learn event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is holding a lunch and learn event.

Laura Walker, the Cultural Arts and Sciences Division head for the city of Ocala, is presenting the event.

She will be overviewing the results of the Arts and Economic Prosperity Study Five.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County residents petition the county on the proposed Jockey Club and Sunny Oaks expansion

She will also go over the community’s progress with their goals in the 10-year community cultural arts plan and information about the upcoming study.

This event is from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

The Marion Cultural Alliance is holding a lunch and learn event.
The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a lunch and learn event
A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate
A gas leak caused a Gainesville school to evacuate
The High Springs Commission voted unanimously on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe...
The High Springs Commission voted unanimously on an emergency watercraft to patrol the Santa Fe River
A crash in Dixie County sent four people to the hospital
A crash in Dixie County sent four people to the hospital