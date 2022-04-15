The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting a lunch and learn event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is holding a lunch and learn event.

Laura Walker, the Cultural Arts and Sciences Division head for the city of Ocala, is presenting the event.

She will be overviewing the results of the Arts and Economic Prosperity Study Five.

She will also go over the community’s progress with their goals in the 10-year community cultural arts plan and information about the upcoming study.

This event is from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts.

