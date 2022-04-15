Multiple students injured following school bus crash in Dixie County
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple Dixie County students were injured in a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon.
According to troopers, the bus was traveling south on White Sands Road near County Road 352 near 3:30 p.m. when a passing SUV hit the left front of the bus while going around a curve.
There were fourteen children on the bus, two of whom suffered minor injuries. Three children in the SUV and the 33-year-old female driver also had minor injuries.
Less than a month ago, several students were hospitalized after a bus was hit by a semi-truck in Levy County.
