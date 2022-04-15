Advertisement

Multiple students injured following school bus crash in Dixie County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple Dixie County students were injured in a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to troopers, the bus was traveling south on White Sands Road near County Road 352 near 3:30 p.m. when a passing SUV hit the left front of the bus while going around a curve.

 There were fourteen children on the bus, two of whom suffered minor injuries.  Three children in the SUV and the 33-year-old female driver also had minor injuries.  

Less than a month ago, several students were hospitalized after a bus was hit by a semi-truck in Levy County. 

TRENDING STORY: Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

