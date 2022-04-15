Multiple students injured following school bus crash in Dixie County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple Dixie County students were injured in a school bus crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to troopers, the bus was traveling south on White Sands Road near County Road 352 near 3:30 p.m. when a passing SUV hit the left front of the bus while going around a curve.

There were fourteen children on the bus, two of whom suffered minor injuries. Three children in the SUV and the 33-year-old female driver also had minor injuries.

Less than a month ago, several students were hospitalized after a bus was hit by a semi-truck in Levy County.

TRENDING STORY: Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.