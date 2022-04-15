Nearly a dozen students arrested after Fort King Middle School brawl
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials say nearly a dozen students were arrested after a fight.
Officials confirmed to TV20 that 9 students were arrested and 13 suspended after a fight at Fort King Middle School on Wednesday.
They say there were threats on social media the day before and that led to the fight.
