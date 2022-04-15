Nearly a dozen students arrested after Fort King Middle School brawl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials say nearly a dozen students were arrested after a fight.

Officials confirmed to TV20 that 9 students were arrested and 13 suspended after a fight at Fort King Middle School on Wednesday.

They say there were threats on social media the day before and that led to the fight.

