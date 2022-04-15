Advertisement

Neighbors react to condition of historic ‘Rosewood’ home after devastating fire

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Neighbors of the historic Rosewood home in the Pleasant Street community are concerned the building may need to be torn down, after a fire left the building damaged.

TRENDING STORY: Maternity home set to come to Gainesville as stricter abortion laws pass

Fire rescue crews responded to the home at 320 Northwest 1st Street on Wednesday night. The fire spread to the roof of the building causing significant damage, but firefighters were able to put out the blaze in around 30 minutes.

After watching the home go up in flames, Megan Mayhut said she’s heartbroken seeing the building in it’s current condition.

“I would hate to see it torn down but there is a lot of damage so I don’t know if it can be salvaged but it is such an important piece to the neighborhood,” said Mayhut.

RELATED STORY: 100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Another neighbor tells TV20 the residents of the home are college students. They were able to make it out okay but inside crews found a dog that they successfully resuscitated.

GFR officials said the dog is also okay. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Invest in Our Planet: 2022 Earth Day events in Alachua Countyv
Invest in Our Planet: 2022 Earth Day events in Alachua County
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
What’s Growing On: Smart Garden Growing Project
Plans to bring a maternity home to Gainesville start as stricter abortion laws are on the way
Plans to bring a maternity home to Gainesville start as stricter abortion laws are on the way