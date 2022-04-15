Neighbors react to condition of historic ‘Rosewood’ home after devastating fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Neighbors of the historic Rosewood home in the Pleasant Street community are concerned the building may need to be torn down, after a fire left the building damaged.

Fire rescue crews responded to the home at 320 Northwest 1st Street on Wednesday night. The fire spread to the roof of the building causing significant damage, but firefighters were able to put out the blaze in around 30 minutes.

After watching the home go up in flames, Megan Mayhut said she’s heartbroken seeing the building in it’s current condition.

“I would hate to see it torn down but there is a lot of damage so I don’t know if it can be salvaged but it is such an important piece to the neighborhood,” said Mayhut.

Another neighbor tells TV20 the residents of the home are college students. They were able to make it out okay but inside crews found a dog that they successfully resuscitated.

GFR officials said the dog is also okay. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

