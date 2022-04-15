Advertisement

Oak Hall cruises to boys lacrosse district crown, 15-1

Eagles advance to region quarterfinals on Wednesday
Oak Hall leads 7-0 at halftime, adds eight more goals
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall boys lacrosse team secured its 10th straight district title on Thursday, defeating Maclay, 15-1 for the crown in Class 1A-District 2. The Eagles advance to next week’s region quarterfinals against an opponent to be determined.

Against the Marauders, the Eagles scored seven goals by halftime and added eight more after the break for some good scoring distribution. They were shutting out Maclay at halftime, and complete a season series sweep of the Marauders, who they also defeated 20-7 on March 2.

Oak Hall improves to 12-5 while Maclay falls to 9-9 overall.

