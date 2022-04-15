Santa Fe College launches new scholarships for underserved students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College announced they will be providing an additional $500,000 in scholarships to underserved students.

The university is creating the new scholarship program to address the needs of these students and remove barriers to college enrollment and achievement.

The online applications are open. Applicants must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Financial Aid (FAFSA) to be eligible for the scholarships.

To fill out an application, click here.

TRENDING STORY: Teacher arrested for possession of ecstasy on campus, illicit drug use on the rise

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.