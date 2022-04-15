Advertisement

Santa Fe College launches new scholarships for underserved students

Santa Fe College launches new scholarships for underserved students
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College announced they will be providing an additional $500,000 in scholarships to underserved students.

The university is creating the new scholarship program to address the needs of these students and remove barriers to college enrollment and achievement.

The online applications are open. Applicants must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Financial Aid (FAFSA) to be eligible for the scholarships.

To fill out an application, click here.

TRENDING STORY: Teacher arrested for possession of ecstasy on campus, illicit drug use on the rise

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Santa Fe College launches new scholarships for underserved students
Santa Fe College launches new scholarships for underserved students
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner: 4/15/2022
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST