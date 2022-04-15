Teacher arrested for possession of ecstasy on campus, illicit drug use on the rise

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - David Zapata and his family have lived in their home in Marion Oaks for 30 years. He said they first bought the residence before the dirt road was paved, and it was just the neighborhood church across the street. At the time they had one neighbor that lived behind the church.

Now three decades later, they’ve “seen it develop a lot,” especially in the number of houses that have been built.

“We just recently had, the whole [area] behind the house cleared out for a new house,” Zapata said.

The 31-year-old said the neighborhood is quiet for the most part, but he has seen a variety of crimes happen in the area over the years. One has gone unnoticed until now.

David Zapata and his family have lived in their home in Marion Oaks for 30 years. He points to the church across the street as he explains how much the neighborhood has developed. (WCJB)

Hiromi Adams, 37, was hired by Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) in 2006 as a classroom paraprofessional. School district officials said, she worked to get her college degree and in 2014 she advanced on to a teaching position. For the past seven years, she has been a teacher at Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary School in Ocala.

“I can tell you that her employment file is pretty clean with the exception of a letter of discipline earlier this year where she had left some students unsupervised in a bathroom,” MCPS Dir. of Public Relations, Kevin Christian said.

On Tuesday this education veteran’s career was put on pause. On April 12, while working as a School Resource Officer (SRO), Corp. Edwin Velasquez wrote in his report, that he was called into the office of Assistant Principal Christina Casciato. She advised that Adams’ “behavior was cause for concern.”

Christian clarified that at this point, Adams was admitted to the ‘fit for duty’ process at an outside clinic the school district contracts with. The deputy report states that other teachers were worried she was hiding “unknown items in the class bathroom.”

Velasquez, along with Casciato, and the dean of students, Allen Eggers searched the classroom bathroom attached to Adams’ classroom. Velasquez writes, that they found a small yellow bag along with a small black bag. Inside was a pill bottle for an alprazolam prescription with Adams’ name on it.

According to the National Library of Medicine, alprazolam is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It can also be used to treat “depression, fear of open spaces (agoraphobia), and premenstrual syndrome.”

But inside the pill bottle wasn’t the prescribed medicine, but instead, staff found ecstasy. Casciato opened the bottle to find a “red straw,” “half a green pill, and a small folded up plastic baggie with a green powder substance.”

The material was tested for MDMA (ecstasy), which returned a positive result.

15 year educator Hiromi Adams, 37, was arrested after bringing ecstasy to campus, and hid it in her classroom's attached bathroom. (WCJB)

According to a report from the Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration, the “party drug” is mainly distributed as a tablet. MDMA mainly affects the part of the brain that uses serotonin, the report states, which helps regulate mood, aggression, sleep, and more.

“Typically in those classrooms that have bathrooms in them, there are cabinets that have a higher level. It’s my understanding that law enforcement found what they found at a higher level so it would have been out of the reach of students,” Christian said.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday, April 12, and faces two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Also in her possession was Suboxone, just one in part of a myriad of medications used to help an opioid addiction. This may indicate the teacher and mother of two, could be struggling with something much greater.

Among those aged 12 and older, the number of people using illicit drugs in 2019 increased by three percent from previous years, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Overdose numbers are up in Marion County, EMT, and Ocala Fire Capt. Jesse Blaire said. He runs the Ocala Recovery Project at Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR). Fentanyl is the main culprit behind many of their calls for service.

“This is a list of people who have died in Marion County from an overdose,” Blaire said showing us a chart of 35 names. “The yellow areas are people that have overdoes on opiates…We’re in April, the middle of April. We’re on a course to set a record in our county for deaths.”

He said sometimes OFR crews are responding to help the same individuals through an overdose multiple times a day. That’s why Narcan is such an important tool in their arsenal.

“We call them kits. We give out two kits per overdose to people who are left on the scene and each kit is two doses. We’ve given out over 180 kits so over 360 doses of Narcan just since the first of the year,” Blaire said.

And hopefully, that means 360 lives saved, but Blaire added we can’t wait for people to overdose to finally intervene.

“Drugs are usually a way to numb yourself…We need to uncover those wounds and start to fix it.”

recurring recording of 5pm newscasts

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.