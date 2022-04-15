Advertisement

Two high school baseball teams in Gainesville played for Rex and Brody Reinhart

By Kristin Chase
Apr. 14, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It is really, really, really special. It’s bittersweet, but its very, very special” said Rex and Brody’s mother, Minde Reinhart and that is the exact feeling that filled the baseball stadium.

Buchholz and Gainesville High School players watched the boys’ mother throw out the honorary first pitch with tears in her eyes.

“It means a lot. A lot of us on the team, we knew Rex and Brody and we are very thankful to carry on their legacy and honor them with this special night” said Buchholz baseball player, Donny Huber.

The catcher of that pitch wore Rex’s glove and the rest wore shirts with both brothers names on it.

Many players on both teams were Rex’s teammates.

“I get text messages from these boys on this team, daily. They love and support me and make sure I am okay. They keep the boys memories alive” said Minde Reinhart.

Rex would be a freshman at Buchholz this year.

“Once I found that out I thought it was important to include him in our program. This is the way I thought it would be best to honor him and his brothers memory” said Buchholz head baseball coach, Ron Brooks.

Many of Brody’s teammates from Gator Ball Academy joined the high school players on the field at the beginning of the game.

“We can play baseball for a bigger purpose” said Huber.

From that first pitch, to walking out of the ball park at the end of the night, Minde says she feels completely embraced by this community.

“I haven’t let myself go down dark holes because I have a whole community that loves me and that supports my boys and loves them and we’re keeping them alive”.

Among other things, the foundation will help fund scholarships for baseball players, to live out Rex and Brody’s true passion of the game.

