UF gymnastics team secures berth in NCAA finals

Strong third and fourth rotations carry Gators to a 197.975
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics...
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WORTH, TX. (WCJB) -In third place after two rotations, the No. 2 Florida gymnastics team rallied to earn a spot in Saturday’s NCAA championship finals by prevailing in semifinal session II on Thursday in Fort Worth. The Gators move on with an aggregate score of 197.975 and will compete for the title along with Oklahoma, Auburn, and Utah.

Florida had a rougher than normal opening rotation on vault and posted only a 49.2375 in the event. Then in rotation two, the team shrugged off a delay of more than 10 minutes while the arena crew tended to some issues with the uneven bars equipment. Following the delay, Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong posted scores of 9.975 and 9.9125 respectively, to give Florida some momentum.

On beam, the Gators put up a collective 49.5125 and soared to the front on floor with a 49.750, including a 10.0 by Thomas, her 11th of the season.

Thomas won the all-around at 39.8125, followed by Megan Skaggs (39.6625) and Wong (39.6250).

Oklahoma posted the top score of any team in either semifinal session (198.1125), followed by Florida (197.975), Auburn (197.8375), and Utah (197.7125). Saturday’s championship finals will be televised live on ABC at 1 p.m.

