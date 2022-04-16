Advertisement

Alachua County looking for poll workers for upcoming elections

Alachua County looking for poll workers for upcoming elections
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County election officials are looking for poll workers ahead of the August primary and November general elections.

To be eligible, you have to be a US citizen who is registered to vote in Alachua County.

If you’re interested, you can apply HERE.

