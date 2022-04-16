Alachua County looking for poll workers for upcoming elections

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County election officials are looking for poll workers ahead of the August primary and November general elections.

To be eligible, you have to be a US citizen who is registered to vote in Alachua County.

If you’re interested, you can apply HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $10 million for Dixie County infrastructure

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.