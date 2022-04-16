Alachua County offering camp scholarships for Cuscowilla

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Scholarships are available to attend Cuscowilla as Summer quickly approaches.

Alachua County staff is providing needs-based scholarships for kids ranging from K-12. Scholarships are available for both day and overnight camps starting on June 5th. Fees for day camps are $100 a week and $400 a week for overnight.

