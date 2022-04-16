A car and truck show raises awareness for autism

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The hottest rides were on display in Ocala to raise awareness for autism. The first-ever Autism Awareness Car and Truck show was held at the World Equestrian Center. Guests were able to take pictures of fancy vehicles.

This was all to raise money for the Michael L. Johnson Jr. Foundation. Its mission is to help kids that have autism and pediatric seizures.

“It’s wonderful just to come in contact with families that have children with autism because when you have a child with autism you feel you are alone in the world. Just to see these other families struggling with it or they actually have resources now that they can offer,” said Michael L. Johnson Sr.

The foundation honors his son who passed away in 2014 unexpectedly.

