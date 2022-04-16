Advertisement

A car and truck show raises awareness for autism

The Michael L. Johnson Jr. Foundation helps families and kids with autism.
The Michael L. Johnson Jr. Foundation helps families and kids with autism.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The hottest rides were on display in Ocala to raise awareness for autism. The first-ever Autism Awareness Car and Truck show was held at the World Equestrian Center. Guests were able to take pictures of fancy vehicles.

This was all to raise money for the Michael L. Johnson Jr. Foundation. Its mission is to help kids that have autism and pediatric seizures.

“It’s wonderful just to come in contact with families that have children with autism because when you have a child with autism you feel you are alone in the world. Just to see these other families struggling with it or they actually have resources now that they can offer,” said Michael L. Johnson Sr.

The foundation honors his son who passed away in 2014 unexpectedly.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Four veterans were honored for their sacrifices to this country.
Four military veterans were awarded a Quilt of Valor
High Springs Chamber of Commerce holds Easter event for the first time in 15 years
High Springs residents go trick or treating during first annual Easter Parade and Easter Egg Hunt
Sen. Jennifer Bradley
North Central Florida Republican Senator explains why she voted against the Parental Rights in Education bill
Santa Fe high school hosts Dunnellon High School in baseball.
Santa Fe edges Dunnellon in high school baseball