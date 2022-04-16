Advertisement

Four military veterans were awarded a Quilt of Valor

Four veterans were honored for their sacrifices to this country.
Four veterans were honored for their sacrifices to this country.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Vietnam veterans and one Korean War veteran were honored with a Quilt of Valor for their sacrifice to this country.

“That’s awesome because we’re losing those guys left and right with age, their aging out and that piece of history is just about almost gone for us to have them here that’s quite an honor,” said Air Force veteran Jack Bennett.

There are over 300,000 quilts that have been made and awarded to service members each with a different pattern.

Ellen Mallette made a quilt adorned in red, white, and blue for a veteran at the ceremony and spoke about what an honor this means to her.

“I’m a 90-year-old woman and I thoroughly enjoy making these quilts for these veterans. My husband was a D-day veteran and I wish he was here today.”

With each stitch and thread, the quilts resembled comfort and healing for those still with battle wounds inside and out. It was a surprise for Army veteran Walter Cason to meet the woman that made his quilt.

“I didn’t realize that she made this blanket and when you have the quilt of valor like I said it’s not the quilt it’s the valor part and she is the valor and I am so honored, so honored and I love her very much for that.”

The quilts now wrapped around each veteran is to remind them that we are grateful for their service and their sacrifice.

