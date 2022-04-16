Advertisement

The Gator Classic Balloon Festival starts this weekend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People will get a chance to see colorful hot air balloons light up the sky this weekend in Williston. The Gator Classic Balloon Festival features a variety of hot air balloons, food, vendors, and bounce houses.

An upgraded ticket will allow you to soar the skies with family and friends in one of those balloons. This 3-day festival runs through Sunday.

Hot air balloon pilot Steve Lambert explains why he started flying.

“I’d see balloons flying over Disney World and thought wow that looks really neat so eventually I found somebody to learn how to fly a balloon from and started doing it and my first ten years most of the flights were over Disney World.”

Starting at 8pm the balloons will fly and glow up in dark.

