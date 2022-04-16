Advertisement

Gators make their mark on day one of Tom Jones Memorial

Shelikoff threw a personal best 188′5 in Men’s Discuss
Several Florida track and field members showed out on the opening day of the meet.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the opening day of the Tom Jones Memorial meet, the Florida track and field team let the field know which team was hosting the event.

In the women’s long jump, Claire Bryant leaped 21′2.5 inches to finish in second place. It’s her second time in-a-row finishing in second at an event Florida hosted. She finished second at the Florida Relays to Jasmine Moore.

Teammate Alyssa Braxton also had a top-5 finish. She jumped 19 feet to come in fourth place.

In the men’s discuss, Edward Shelikoff hurled his discuss a personal best of 188′5. That throw helped place him in the top-25 in all of the NCAA.

As for the women’s discuss, Thea Jensen also posted a personal best by tossing it 155′7.

The games resume on Saturday for the final day of competition.

