High Springs fire department leaders introduced a new boat to make the Santa Fe river safer

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - “We get that phone call and they need that rescuing as fast as possible” said Jay Patterson who runs the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost.

He said that almost every day they get a call from someone lost on the river.

“Me and my staff will go out as quickly as we can and kayak up or down the river accordingly. Kayaking is fun, but it is no where as efficient as a motorized vessel” said Patterson.

That efficiency was at the top of High Springs City Commissioners mind when they invested thirty-five thousand dollars in a boat for the fire department to use in emergency situations.

“This is a resource that this department quite frankly should have had for a long time. There are 5 different spots in our service area that we can access the Santa Fe River” said public information officer of High Springs, Kevin Mangan.

Right now, emergency calls go to Florida Fish and Wildlife, who sometimes are not in the area for quick assistance.

The boat is funded by the wild spaces and public places sales tax, and is supposed to help first responders respond more quickly to emergencies, since it will be located at the fire department.

“If you are in trouble in the water you don’t have much time.Some people don’t know how to swim, I’ve seen a lot of people that don’t know how to swim out here. They’re still out there tubing” said Santa Fe River visitor, Lisa Zimmerman.

The boat will also be available for other types of water related rescues during hurricanes or flooding.

“That level of safety on the river would benefit not just us, but everyone else who uses the river” said Patterson.

The boat was ordered this afternoon and city leaders say anyone experiencing an emergency on the Santa Fe river should expect this addition very soon.

