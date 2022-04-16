Advertisement

High Springs residents go trick or treating during first annual Easter Parade and Easter Egg Hunt

High Springs Chamber of Commerce holds Easter event for the first time in 15 years
High Springs Chamber of Commerce holds Easter event for the first time in 15 years
By Erica Nicole
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The community of High Springs celebrated Easter a day early this year, but with a Halloween twist.

Residents met the Easter bunny at the High Springs Museum and took a walk through the downtown district. Children brought their Easter baskets to go “trick or treating” as the downtown stores on main street handed out some sweet treats.

The celebration ended with an Easter egg hunt followed by fun games for a chance to win prizes. This was the first Easter parade and Easter egg hunt in more than 15 years.

“They did it many years ago. So we thought okay, let’s put the information out there, flyers and everything, and we had 41 people to sign up. We actually ended up with 75 kids and their parents, so a lot bigger than we expected,” said Sharon Decker, President of Chambers.

The large turnout and positive feedback gives organizers at the Chamber of Commerce some hope for the event to be held annually.

