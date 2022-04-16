The Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center at UF hosts one of the largest Passover celebrations in the country

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center at the University of Florida hosted more than 700 people for the first seder.

Community center leaders say it is the biggest celebration of its kind in North America.

Passover is the holiday where the Jewish people remember and honor their ancestors who escaped slavery in Egypt.

The seders began this evening at sundown and will end at sundown on Saturday, April 23.

