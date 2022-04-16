Advertisement

The Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center at UF hosts one of the largest Passover celebrations in the country

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student and Community Center at the University of Florida hosted more than 700 people for the first seder. 

Community center leaders say it is the biggest celebration of its kind in North America.

Passover is the holiday where the Jewish people remember and honor their ancestors who escaped slavery in Egypt.

The seders began this evening at sundown and will end at sundown on Saturday, April 23. 

