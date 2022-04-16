No. 2 Florida gymnastics finishes second in NCAA Championships finals

FT. WORTH, Tx. (WCJB) - A year after reaching the finals of the 2021 NCAA Championships and coming in last place, the Florida gymnastics team returned to the same arena they competed in, only to miss out on the programs fourth national title by a mere .1125 points.

The Gators began the competition on vault - just as they would at a home meet - however, whether it was the adrenaline coursing through their veins or the nerves of the moment, Jenny Rowland’s squad didn’t perform their best. Of the six different gymnasts to make a pass on the apparatus, only Leanne Wong and Trinity Thomas managed to record a score of 9.9 or better. Wong posted a 9.9125 and Thomas earned a 9.9875. Thomas’ mark was the highest score of the meet in the event.

The Gators team score of 49.350 left them in third place after the first rotation. It was also the sixth time this spring the orange and blue recorded a score on vault of 49.350 or worse.

On bars, Thomas was once again the top performer for her team and in the meet. She posted 9.975, followed by Savannah Schoenherr’s 9.9250 and Megan Skaggs’ 9.9125. Florida’s team score of 49.525 was a big improvement from their first rotation, but still kept them in third place.

Entering the beam, the orange and blue knew a big score was needed, now, more than ever, and for the second rotation in a row, the team from Gainesville delivered a total of 49.500. Leah Clapper recorded the highest score for her squad with a 9.925, as Alyssa Baumann tacked on a 9.9125. The pair were joined by Thomas and Skaggs who threw in a couple of 9.900s.

After three events, Florida was in second place. They had a team total of 148.375, which put them just behind Oklahoma’s 148.575.

On the floor, with everything at stake hinging on every movement and landing, the Gators brought their best.

As expected, Thomas stole the show with an incredible routine to earn the only perfect 10 of the finals. It’s the ninth time she’s recorded the coveted mark on the floor and 19th overall of her career. Her other five teammates competing in the event produced scores of 9.90 and higher, for an eye-popping team total of 49.7125.

Florida’s overall team total of 198.0875 put them right near the top, but it just wasn’t enough to claim the programs fourth national title.

The winning team was the No. 1 ranked team in the country, who performed like it down the stretch.

Oklahoma stumbled out of the gate on floor with a disappointing team score of 49.187 to sit in 4th place after the first rotation. However, the Sooners didn’t panic. They roared back with a vengeance to record scores of 49.6 or higher in the final three events.

The solidified their victory on the beam, where Reagan Smith recorded a 9.9625 to sew up the competition.

Florida finished in second place and still searches for its first title since it pulled off a three-peat back in 2015.

