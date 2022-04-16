Advertisement

No. 2 Florida gymnastics finishes second in NCAA Championships finals

Gators finished with a team score of 198.0875
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA college women's...
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA college women's gymnastics championships, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FT. WORTH, Tx. (WCJB) - A year after reaching the finals of the 2021 NCAA Championships and coming in last place, the Florida gymnastics team returned to the same arena they competed in, only to miss out on the programs fourth national title by a mere .1125 points.

The Gators began the competition on vault - just as they would at a home meet - however, whether it was the adrenaline coursing through their veins or the nerves of the moment, Jenny Rowland’s squad didn’t perform their best. Of the six different gymnasts to make a pass on the apparatus, only Leanne Wong and Trinity Thomas managed to record a score of 9.9 or better. Wong posted a 9.9125 and Thomas earned a 9.9875. Thomas’ mark was the highest score of the meet in the event.

The Gators team score of 49.350 left them in third place after the first rotation. It was also the sixth time this spring the orange and blue recorded a score on vault of 49.350 or worse.

On bars, Thomas was once again the top performer for her team and in the meet. She posted 9.975, followed by Savannah Schoenherr’s 9.9250 and Megan Skaggs’ 9.9125. Florida’s team score of 49.525 was a big improvement from their first rotation, but still kept them in third place.

Entering the beam, the orange and blue knew a big score was needed, now, more than ever, and for the second rotation in a row, the team from Gainesville delivered a total of 49.500. Leah Clapper recorded the highest score for her squad with a 9.925, as Alyssa Baumann tacked on a 9.9125. The pair were joined by Thomas and Skaggs who threw in a couple of 9.900s.

After three events, Florida was in second place. They had a team total of 148.375, which put them just behind Oklahoma’s 148.575.

On the floor, with everything at stake hinging on every movement and landing, the Gators brought their best.

As expected, Thomas stole the show with an incredible routine to earn the only perfect 10 of the finals. It’s the ninth time she’s recorded the coveted mark on the floor and 19th overall of her career. Her other five teammates competing in the event produced scores of 9.90 and higher, for an eye-popping team total of 49.7125.

Florida’s overall team total of 198.0875 put them right near the top, but it just wasn’t enough to claim the programs fourth national title.

The winning team was the No. 1 ranked team in the country, who performed like it down the stretch.

Oklahoma stumbled out of the gate on floor with a disappointing team score of 49.187 to sit in 4th place after the first rotation. However, the Sooners didn’t panic. They roared back with a vengeance to record scores of 49.6 or higher in the final three events.

The solidified their victory on the beam, where Reagan Smith recorded a 9.9625 to sew up the competition.

Florida finished in second place and still searches for its first title since it pulled off a three-peat back in 2015.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Hunter Barco stares at home plate after allowing the tying run to score against Vanderbilt.
No. 23 Gators baseball allows Commodores to rally to steal series opener
Edward Shelikoff prepares to throw the discuss at the Tom Jones Memorial.
Gators make their mark on day one of Tom Jones Memorial
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Thursday
Anthony Richardson shines as Team Blue prevails in UF spring game, 34-0
The University of Florida's Skylar Wallace during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament...
Gator softball team claims series opener against Ole Miss, 7-4