No. 23 Gators baseball allows Commodores to rally to steal series opener

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WCJB) - Hunter Barco had his shortest outing of the season and the Florida bullpen blew a two run lead to lose the series opener to Vanderbilt.

The Gators (21-13) couldn’t sustain their two run advantage at two different times in their contest with the Commodores (24-9) and ended up losing on a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 9th to fall 5-4.

Jud Fabian blasted a two-run home run in the top of the 2nd to give the orange and blue a 2-0 advantage. The deep ball gave him 14 on the season, which leads the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt came back with a pair of runs of their own, highlights by Calvin Hewett’s solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd to even the game, 2-2.

In the 4th and 5th innings, Florida managed to come away with a run. In the 4th, Kendrick Calilao ripped a hard chopper down the left field line to plate Wyatt Langford for the team’s third run of the night. Followed by Langford singling to right field to bring home Deric Fabian to add an insurance run and make it 4-2.

Over the final four innings, the bullpen for Florida just couldn’t hold the weight of the lead. A sacrifice fly by Jonathan Vastine pulled the game to a one-run deficit, and then, Ryan Slater threw a ball in the dirt that got under the glove of B.T. Riopelle and plated the tying run.

The game went down to the bottom of the 9th, where Blake Pernell gave up an rbi single to Jack Bulger for the game-winning hit.

Florida will start Brandon Sproat on Saturday in the middle contest. The Gators must win that game or else drop their third conference series of the season.

