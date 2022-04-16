Advertisement

No injures reported in Ocala house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There were no injuries in a house fire in Ocala.

According to officials with Ocala Fire Rescue, responders arrived at the 110th block of Northwest 9th Avenue where they found a single-story house engulfed in flames.

Teams quickly put out the blaze and reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

