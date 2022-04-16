No injures reported in Ocala house fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There were no injuries in a house fire in Ocala.

According to officials with Ocala Fire Rescue, responders arrived at the 110th block of Northwest 9th Avenue where they found a single-story house engulfed in flames.

Teams quickly put out the blaze and reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRENDING STORY: Residents react to nine students being arrested at Fort King Middle School for fighting

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.