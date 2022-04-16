Advertisement

Residents react to nine students being arrested at Fort King Middle School for fighting

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials said threats were made on socials media on Tuesday. As a result, fights broke out at Fort King Middle School the next day, leading to the arrest of nine students, while an additional 13 students were suspended.

“It’s crazy that’s all I have to say it’s crazy,” said Gabriel Ryan

Many people thought the consequences were too harsh for middle schoolers but some said the punishment was just right.

“Getting arrested is too far for that because I would have got kicked out that’s it may be something else I don’t know, but not arrested though,” said 10th grader Riley Boman.

School officials added there was an increased amount of police at the school on Thursday and John Stewart said he heard about the incident from friends.

“I don’t know I just thought it was crazy how all these kids are doing wild things in middle school.”

Officials said no serious injuries are being reported.

