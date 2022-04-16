Santa Fe edges Dunnellon 5-4 in high school baseball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final Class 4A District 4 contest of the regular season between Santa Fe and Dunnellon went down to the wire.

The Raiders (15-3) squeaked passed the Tigers (13-7) on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 6th to win 5-4 at home.

Ben Thompson helped Santa Fe take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd, when he cracked a ball well beyond the fence in left field for a three-run homer.

However, that cushion didn’t last beyond the next inning. The Tigers Trent Townsend returned fire with an equally impressive three-run home run to bring the contest to a one-run deficit.

Dunnellon was able to even the game at 4-4, thanks to a bloop single into shallow left field by Tyler Adams, which scored Gavyn Leinenbach from second in the top of the 6th.

In the home-half of the inning, Townsend surrendered a sacrifice fly to Kyler Nowling, which allowed Devante Mitchum from third to give the Raiders the go-ahead run.

