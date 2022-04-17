Amidst the panic of gas prices, a Lake Butler ministry is paying it forward at the pump

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - With gas prices the highest we’ve seen in 14 years, Floridians have been feeling the pressure at the pump.

“You just have to make a choice of what you’re going to buy. Whether you’re going to buy some milk or whether you’re going to buy some gas,” said Cecelia Alexander, Lake Butler resident.

“It causes me not to drive as much. I wait until I really have to go out and I do everything at once,” said Hazel Thomas, Lake Butler resident.

The Community Outreach Working Ministry in Lake Butler is trying to alleviate some of the stress.

“It makes me feel good. It takes a great strain off of my wallet,” said Thomas.

“I’m just so grateful and it’s a blessing,” said Alexander.

The first 60 people who arrived at the Sunrise Food Mart received a $20 voucher towards their next gas station visit.

Minister Tynisha Watkins said there is no better time than now to give back to the community. “It’s a need. It’s a need as we see across the country and across the world, gas prices are shooting through the roof and it’s been a struggle for some people,” said Tynisha.

Leonard Watkins, retired pastor, said he just wants to be a blessing to somebody. “Some folks are working pay check to pay check. When you go to the pump today, it’s taking anywhere from $60 to $100 to fill your tank up. When you can ease that cost just a little, people feel great and satisfied,” said Leonard.

Although $20 may not give you a full tank, some residents will be able to drive a few miles further on a blessing.

