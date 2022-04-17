Gainesville woman arrested after allegely setting a gas station bathroom on fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless woman is behind bars after attempting to light a gas station bathroom on fire.

According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 50-year-old Diane Thompson was seen on surveillance video entering a Wawa bathroom and minutes later the fire alarm went off.

Thompson said she started the fire after an employee swore at her.

The damage to the restroom is estimated to be around $3,000.

Thompson is being held at the Alachua County Jail on arson charges.

