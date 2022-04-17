Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after allegely setting a gas station bathroom on fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless woman is behind bars after attempting to light a gas station bathroom on fire.

According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 50-year-old Diane Thompson was seen on surveillance video entering a Wawa bathroom and minutes later the fire alarm went off.

Thompson said she started the fire after an employee swore at her.

The damage to the restroom is estimated to be around $3,000.

Thompson is being held at the Alachua County Jail on arson charges.

TRENDING STORY: A car and truck show raises awareness for autism

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

FREE GAS
FREE GAS
CAMPVILLE CRASH
Two people in critical condition after Campville crash
CAMPVILLE CRASH
CAMPVILLE CRASH
BATHROOM FIRE
BATHROOM FIRE