Gators do it all in Tom Jones Memorial finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the final day of the Tom Jones Memorial meet, the Florida track and field team put the rest of the NCAA on notice.

The Gators posted 28 personal bests, a pair of school records, a national record and a collegiate record.

The highlight of the meet came from the men’s 4x400 relay team. The quartet of Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley, and Champion Allison ran the event in a jaw-dropping 2:58.53 to set a new collegiate record. Before this team crossed the finish line, no 4x400 team had ever ran under a 2:59. Well, you know records were made to be broken, right?

The impressive record now accompanies the team’s 4x100 record in which they ran that event in 37.97.

Individually, Grace Stark set the school mark for the women’s 100 meter hurdles. Stark cruised to victory by crossing the finish line in a time of 12.58.

Imogen Barrett ran a personal best of 2:01.65 in the women’s 1500 meters. That was good enough to be the third fastest time in the nation and in school history.

Joseph Fanbulleh helped the men’s 4x100 relay team to a strong showing at the start of competition by running it in 38.70. Fanbulleh, along with three other teammates, also ran the 100 meters in 10.17 seconds or faster to post top-25 or better numbers.

In the triple jump, Jasmine Moore and Natricia Hooper finished 1-2 in the event. Moore’s best leap of 46′2 was just enough to edge Hooper’s 46′.5.

Claire Bryant rounded out the exciting day by clearing 5′10 in the women’s high jump to give her a new personal best and promote her to fourth all-time in school history.

