Hundreds of kids packed WEC for a Easter egg hunt and celebration

Hundreds of kids searching for Easter eggs.
(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of kids packed Arena Four at the World Equestrian Center all with one goal in mind to find the golden eggs.

“Yeah I didn’t find it,” said Mia Bella.

But Omari Mestre was one of the lucky ones that found the egg.

“I found it over here and it was just on the floor and I saw someone running to it and I was like oh no so I ran and I got it and I said thank you and I just dipped.”

There were other activities like taking pictures with the Easter bunny, making a balloon animal, and also getting your face painted.

The event even made grownups reminisce about their childhood and how they hunted for eggs too.

“I may have already gotten a picture with the Easter bunny I might have skipped the line earlier. We got a group photo with the chef and our director of operations we had a good time with it as well,” said Jeremy Gow the WEC director of food and beverage.

Although Mia Bella didn’t find the golden egg herself she said she still had fun.

“I made a flame and I made a little easter egg guy and I got a lot of eggs.”

As kids were in the biggest Easter egg hunt of their lives they said there’s always next year to get the opportunity to find those golden eggs.

