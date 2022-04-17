Professionals and amateurs compete at the Peruvian Paso Horse World Show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses from as far as Virginia and New York traveled to the horse capital of the world competing at the Peruvian Paso Horse World Show.

Amateurs and professionals first showed off their horses as judges compared their characteristics. Then kids showed their horse skills by trotting, walking, and cantering around the arena.

“It’s like a car you have different cars for different styles and there’s a horse for everybody. You have beginner horses, you have advanced horses, you have show quality horses, and some people like trail rides, these are perfect horses for trail riding,” said organizer Juvy Pina.

Competitors said this event is to prepare for the national show in Oklahoma.

