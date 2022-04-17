Advertisement

Professionals and amateurs compete at the Peruvian Paso Horse World Show

Professionals showing their horses to judges.
Professionals showing their horses to judges.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horses from as far as Virginia and New York traveled to the horse capital of the world competing at the Peruvian Paso Horse World Show.

Amateurs and professionals first showed off their horses as judges compared their characteristics. Then kids showed their horse skills by trotting, walking, and cantering around the arena.

“It’s like a car you have different cars for different styles and there’s a horse for everybody. You have beginner horses, you have advanced horses, you have show quality horses, and some people like trail rides, these are perfect horses for trail riding,” said organizer Juvy Pina.

Competitors said this event is to prepare for the national show in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County

Latest News

Hundreds of kids searching for Easter eggs.
Hundreds of kids packed WEC for a Easter egg hunt and celebration
FREE GAS
FREE GAS
CAMPVILLE CRASH
Two people in critical condition after Campville crash
CAMPVILLE CRASH
CAMPVILLE CRASH