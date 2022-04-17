Advertisement

Two people in critical condition after Campville crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash near Campville sends two people to the hospital in critical condition.

Alachua County Fire Rescue and Windsor Fire Department met at the scene of the crash on Northeast Highway 301 where a box truck had crashed into a passenger vehicle.

One passenger had to be cut out of the vehicle by crews. Both patients were sent to the local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

