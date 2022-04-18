The Amazing Give Charity Event starts Thursday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Amazing Give Charity Event begins Thursday at 7:00 am.

The largest day of charitable donations for non-profits and charities in Alachua County has seen $5.5M raised over a six-year period.

Numerous charities for the environment to the arts can be donated too.

This amazing day of giving ends at 7:00 pm.

