The Amazing Give Charity Event starts Thursday
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Amazing Give Charity Event begins Thursday at 7:00 am.
The largest day of charitable donations for non-profits and charities in Alachua County has seen $5.5M raised over a six-year period.
Numerous charities for the environment to the arts can be donated too.
This amazing day of giving ends at 7:00 pm.
TRENDING STORY: Two North Central Florida high schools cleared after receiving bomb threats
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.