The Amazing Give Charity Event starts Thursday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Amazing Give Charity Event begins Thursday at 7:00 am.

The largest day of charitable donations for non-profits and charities in Alachua County has seen $5.5M raised over a six-year period.

Numerous charities for the environment to the arts can be donated too.

This amazing day of giving ends at 7:00 pm.

