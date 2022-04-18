Changing district lines: What you need to know

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Northcentral Florida lawmakers are heading to Tallahassee for a special session this week to discuss and potentially determine new congressional districts. Statehouse and senate maps have already been drawn up.

Once every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, state legislatures must redraw congressional and other voting districts, to account for changes in population and maintain ‘equal representation.’ According to the Marion County Supervisors of Elections office (SoE), school boards and county commissions are responsible for their own districts.

The 2022 Regular Session began on Jan. 11. On Feb. 3, new district maps for the statehouse and senate were approved by the legislature. A month later, the Florida supreme court deemed those maps valid. However, on March 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special session for this week to propose his congressional map after vetoing the offering approved by the legislature.

Rep. Yvonne Hinson (D) and Sen. Dennis Baxley (R) will be a part of this discussion.

What was once district 20, will now be changed to district 21. In the process, Hinson said, what was lost in Alachua County territory was made up with Marion County. In the state senate, district 12 will become district 13, which Baxley has been elected to represent.

TV20 asked Hinson and Baxley about this contentious situation being described as racist with active gerrymandering efforts.

“There is a lot of gerrymandering. It’s gone on I guess for ages,” said Hinson. “I think some of this is to be expected. It’s human nature, but when it’s overreaching and overbearing, glaringly unconstitutional, that’s when it is unreasonable and contentious and it’s a bit contentious right now.”

Baxley said he liked the way the house and senate maps were drawn out. He’s committed to making sure maps don’t benefit one side over the other, he told TV20 via zoom.

“Well, I think it’s important to set those kinds of thoughts aside as to who benefits, who loses. It is high stakes, but what are the rules, and are we keeping them,” Bailey said. “When you measure any proposals against or constitutional amendments that are very clear about this type of drawing and it’s not to benefit any single person or to damage any single person in any way.”

Now, these representatives from north-central Florida are heading to Tallahassee for the special session which starts Tuesday.

Now how does this impact voters? According to the Marion County SoE, once district maps are finalized, Election Supervisors “can redraw our precinct boundaries, assign new precincts and polling locations.”

Officials estimate by early June 2022, new voter information cards will be mailed out to registered residents.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.