The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is having an educational workshop

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Council Against Substance Abuse is holding its monthly meeting.

They will have an educational workshop about concealment devices teens are using to hide drugs, alcohol, and paraphernalia.

Lunch will also be served.

This meeting will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Ocala Police Department Community Room.

