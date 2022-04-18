Advertisement

Florida men’s basketball grabs third transfer commit

Bonham averaged 14 points per game for VMI
VMI's Trey Bonham (2) shoots over Virginia Tech's Joseph "Joe" Bamisile (1) during the first...
VMI's Trey Bonham (2) shoots over Virginia Tech's Joseph "Joe" Bamisile (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Dec. 3 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(MATT GENTRY | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Todd Golden is filling out the Florida men’s basketball roster in a hurry.

The newest head coach of the Gators got a commitment from Virginia Military Institute guard Trey Bonham to transfer to Gainesville, on Monday.

Bonham played for the Keydets the past two seasons, where he averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal per contest during the 2021-22 campaign.

The 6′0, 170 pound guard from Mobile, Alabama is known for his efficient production. He shot 48% from the field last season, including making 35% of his three-point attempts. He was also an 83% free throw shooter.

Bonham is the third transfer Todd Golden has gotten this offseason. He joins Will Richard of Belmont and Alex Fudge from LSU to come to the fold.

Golden’s made no secret his system requires players who can move at a frenetic pace on offense and play suffocating defense for 40 minutes. With Kowacie Reeves Jr., Niels Lane, Myreon Jones, JC Felder and Colin Castleton all returning from last year, the nucleus of the team seems to be coming together on paper.

