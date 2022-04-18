Advertisement

Gainesville man dead after flipping vehicle on SR-121

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 69-year-old Gainesville man died early this morning when he flipped his vehicle driving on State Road 121 in the area of Southwest 78 Lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, he turned off the highway causing his SUV to overturn.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

