Gainesville man dead after flipping vehicle on SR-121

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 69-year-old Gainesville man died early this morning when he flipped his vehicle driving on State Road 121 in the area of Southwest 78 Lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, he turned off the highway causing his SUV to overturn.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

TRENDING STORY: Two people in critical condition after Campville crash

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.